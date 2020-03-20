Ohio has reported its first COVID-19 death.
The Ohio Department of Health reported March 20 a Lucas County resident is the first person in Ohio to die from the coronavirus.
During a March 20 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered senior centers to close at the end of the business day March 23. Services provided by the centers such as transportation are allowed to continue.
DeWine also will order senior daycare centers closed at the end of the business day March 23.
"Our grave concern is about the danger of those seniors being together and the spread of disease, the spread of this virus," DeWine said.
The governor said he receives emails and text messages daily from Ohioans who are concerned about businesses that are not following the guidelines the state has laid out to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He said Ohio officials are watching the steps other states have taken to keep their residents safe and healthy.
"No announcement today, but the bad behavior, reckless behavior must stop," DeWine said.
States including California and New York have ordered residents to stay home except for essential activities.
Ohio now has 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 28 counties, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 20. That's an increase of 50 confirmed cases since March 19.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from 1 to 91.
The state has had 39 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Number of cases by county:
- Ashland (1)
- Ashtabula (1)
- Belmont (2)
- Butler (12)
- Clark (1)
- Coshocton (2)
- Cuyahoga (69)
- Darke (1)
- Delaware (2)
- Franklin (14)
- Geauga (1)
- Hamilton (7)
- Huron (1)
- Lake (3)
- Lorain (10)
- Lucas (2)
- Mahoning (7)
- Marion (1)
- Medina (6)
- Miami (1)
- Montgomery (1)
- Richland (1)
- Stark (6)
- Summit (10)
- Trumbull (3)
- Tuscarawas (1)
- Union (1)
- Warren (2)
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.