Ohio saw the highest number of daily reported coronavirus cases on Sept. 1 since the end of July.
Ohio has 124,610 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,165 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 1.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,453 from Aug. 31.
“This is a stark reminder that this virus is not going away,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a Sept. 1 press briefing.
He credited the increase of cases to students’ return to colleges, high schools and grade schools.
DeWine warned of the potential spread that can happen during the holiday weekend as Labor Day approaches.
The warning came after DeWine and other governors were instructed to do so by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
DeWine drew a comparison to the July 4th weekend when the state saw significant spread of the virus.
By mid-July, the state was averaging close to 1,500 new daily cases and saw a 6.5 percent positivity rate.
“As we gather with families and friends, we must remember that whenever there is more activity, we’re going to see more cases,” he said. “We can get together. We can have fun but we have to be very, very careful.”
DeWine pointed to examples of coronavirus spread linked to gatherings in Ohio.
In one example, three family members in Trumbull County invited a neighbor over for a card game. The neighbor got sick the next day. The three family members also tested positive and later, two of them passed the virus to their spouse.
In another case, a group of teens attended a birthday party in Lake County mid-August. There was no social distancing and no face coverings. At least three cases are now associated with that gathering.
DeWine said the order on reporting COVID-19 cases in schools is still being worked on. It is expected to be issues this week.
Ohio Lt. Gov Jon Husted said awardees of the K-12 Broadband Connectivity Grant, which was announced in July, were chosen.
The grant allowed $55 million of allocated CARES Act to fund internet access for students. Husted said there was $83 million in requests.
There were 951 approved grant requests. Over 121,000 student will gain high speed internet in their homes thanks to the devices provided by this grant. Over 645,000 student will now have a place to go to access the internet through the creation of new public WiFi and mobile WiFi spaces.
For schools with requests above $20,000, the first $20,000 will be fully awarded and the remaining request will be awarded at 60 percent in order to ensure every qualifying school receives some support, Husted said.
Schools will receive notification of their final award and can begin the process of purchasing these items through Ohio Department of Education and Broadband Ohio.
Husted also gave un update on Ohio’s telehealth pilot project at Switzerland of Ohio School District in Monroe County, which is connecting the district with behavioral health services.
Districts interested in developing telehealth services can now review the telehealth in schools blueprint, which provides a better understanding of lessons learned through the pilot project, he said.
Husted said progress has also been made through Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative to streamline broadband regulation through new artificial intelligence tool.
The tool identified 62 different words commonly used in the regulation of broadband. There have been 303 definitions in Ohio rules or statutes across 25 different agencies and 16 different definitions of public utility in Ohio law across five agencies.
The tool will help develop a strategy that will create a clear and concise set of terminology for broadband providers to follow.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,263,107. The new daily percent positive cases 4.1%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.4%, according to data from Aug. 30.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 27 new deaths Sept. 1. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 13,479 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,975 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 104,024 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 15,804 of the cases, 2,418 hospitalizations and 581 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.