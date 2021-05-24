Ohio has had 1,097,300 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 23.
The number of reported cases increased by 683 from May 22, below the state's 21-day average of 1,062. ODH reported 871 new cases the day before.
Ohio has an average of 97.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported May 20. A week earlier, the state's case rate was 119.9.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,709 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 21; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,023,463. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.4%, according to May 19 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 58,590 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,054 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 759 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 238 are in the ICU, and 144 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,055,374 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 114,193 of the cases, 6,902 hospitalizations and 2,153 deaths.
A total of 5,170,080 Ohioans (44.23% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,532,202 Ohioans (38.77%) completed the vaccination process as of May 23.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.