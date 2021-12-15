Ohio has had 1,807,539 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 10,588 cases from Dec. 14 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15.
As a result of a laboratory reporting delay, today's case count includes about 840 cases from testing dating back to March 1.
The state's 21-day average is 7,019.
Ohio has an average of 718.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 9.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 27,594 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 14; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 15, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 18,677,840. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 5.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 14.4%, according to Dec. 13 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 91,409 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,289 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 4,735 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 15 – 1,177 are in the ICU, 741 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,641,546 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 181,473 of the cases, 9,983 hospitalizations and 2,705 deaths.
A total of 6,884,418 Ohioans (58.9% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,343,822 Ohioans (54.27%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 15. A total of 2,208,133 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 69.28% (6,312,071) have started the vaccination process, and 64.45% (5,871,647) have completed it. A total of 2,204,380 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 67.15% (6,715,444) have started the vaccination process, and 62.38% (6,238,775) have completed it. A total of 2,207,930 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 62.6% (6,884,397) have started the vaccination process, and 57.68% (6,343,817) have completed it. A total of 2,208,133 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.