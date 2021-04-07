COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward as the Ohio Department of Health reports an increase of 2,064 new cases on April 7, bringing the total number of cases to 1,030,864 in the state.
The number of reported cases exceeds the state's 21-day average of 1,771 cases.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,741 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 6; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,188,672. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 7.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from April 4.
The ODH reports 53,730 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,485 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,192 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 294 are in the ICU, and 176 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 976,611 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 103,902 of the cases, 6,231 hospitalizations and 2,029 deaths.
A total of 3,833,939 Ohioans (32.80% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,289,676 Ohioans (19.59%) completed the vaccination process as of April 7.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.