Ohio reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after weeks of seeing a downward trend, pushing the state over its 21-day average.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 579 new COVID-19 cases on July 1 – the highest number of new cases reported since June 4 when the state had 621 new cases. The state's 21-day average is 278.
Ohio has had 1,111,903 total cases of COVID-19, the ODH reported July 1.
Ohio has an average of 19.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July 1.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,309 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 29; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 1, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,661,713. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 0.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.3%, according to June 29 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 60,662 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,318 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 266 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 1,084,586 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 116,095 of the cases, 7,170 hospitalizations and 2,234 deaths.
A total of 5,578,940 Ohioans (47.73% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,196,046 Ohioans (44.45%) completed the vaccination process as of July 1.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.