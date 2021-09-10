For the first time since early January, Ohio reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
Ohio has had 1,285,757 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 9,019 cases from Sept. 9, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard on Sept. 10.
The state's 21-day average is 5,258.
Ohio has an average of 582.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Sept. 9.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 21,154 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Sept. 10; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 40.
As of Sept. 10, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 15,360,664. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 13.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 13.9%, according to Sept. 8 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 67,955 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,038 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 3,234 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Sept. 9 – 899 are in the ICU, 541 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,159,265 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 128,905 of the cases, 7,765 hospitalizations and 2,304 deaths.
A total of 6,158,621 Ohioans (52.69% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,694,547 Ohioans (48.72%) completed the vaccination process as of Sept. 10.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 63.74% (5,807,100) have started the vaccination process, and 59.22% (5,395,981) have completed it.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 61.58% (6,158,470) have started the vaccination process, and 56.94% (5,694,480) have completed it.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.