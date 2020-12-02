Ohio has had 437,928 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,671 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 2. Because of unprecedented volume, the data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,835 from Dec. 1, though the data is incomplete.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,194,031. The daily percent positivity is 18.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.1%, according to data from Nov. 30.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 123 from Dec. 1 – the second straight day with over 100 deaths reported – though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 27,885 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,781 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 436, with 52 ICU admissions, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 5,208 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,222 are in the ICU, and 714 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 289,768 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 42,980 of the cases, 3,428 hospitalizations and 771 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.