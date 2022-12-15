COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,276,630, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15.
Ohio has an average of 249.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 16,290.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,186,524 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 336,095 of the cases, 14,875 hospitalizations and 4,027 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Dec. 15 reported 132,210 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 636 from a week prior. A total of 14,634 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 50 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 616. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 43. There are currently 1,182 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 15 – 178 are in the ICU, 86 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 40,747 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 15, an increase of 103 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 94.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,543,421 Ohioans (64.53% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,992,152 Ohioans (59.82%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 15. A total of 3,932,844 have received a first booster, and 1,641,607 have received a second booster. A total of 1,533,571 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.02% (6,744,252) have started the vaccination process, and 69.03% (6,289,639) have completed it. A total of 3,722,063 have received a first booster, and 1,605,290 have received a second booster. A total of 1,533,529 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.95% (7,195,344) have started the vaccination process, and 67.05% (6,705,747) have completed it. A total of 3,869,625 have received a first booster, and 1,633,225 have received a second booster. A total of 1,506,210 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.06% (7,485,037) have started the vaccination process, and 63.29% (6,961,327) have completed it. A total of 3,932,777 have received a first booster, and 1,641,597 have received a second booster. A total of 1,463,045 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.