The statewide average for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population is continuing to rise.
The case rate is now 200, Gov. Mike DeWine said April 15 during a press conference at a vaccination site at the University of Toledo. Last week, Ohio reported 183.7 new cases per 100,000 residents. In March, DeWine said all public health orders would be lifted once the state hit a mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks.
"Unfortunately because of this variant, it is moving up now," DeWine said.
Cuyahoga County has the fourth highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the past two weeks, and is among the top 11 counties in case rate in the last two weeks. Those 11 counties represent about a quarter of the state's population, DeWine said.
Here is a closer look at where we’re seeing the highest occurrence. About one-quarter of Ohioans live in these 11 counties, and most counties are in the northern part of the state where we are seeing a high level of variants. pic.twitter.com/9PWDJeDTMk— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 15, 2021
Ohio has had 1,048,109 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,164 from April 14 – above the state's 21-day average of 1,997.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,917 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 13; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,451,192. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.5%, according to data from April 13.
The ODH reports 54,636 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,573 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,305 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 356 are in the ICU, and 187 are on ventilators.
Hospitalization numbers had been going down for some time but are now going up, DeWine said. "It's a lagging indicator and not a direction we want to be going."
Looking at our hospitalization numbers, you can see that we have more than 1,300 COVID-positive patients in Ohio’s hospitals -- a level we haven’t seen in more than a month. pic.twitter.com/u88fPrsenw— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 15, 2021
The ODH reports 989,861 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 106,398 of the cases, 6,357 hospitalizations and 2,060 deaths.
A total of 4,254,389 Ohioans (36.4% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,847,986 Ohioans (24.36%) completed the vaccination process as of April 15.
More people have gotten their second dose than their first dose in the last week, DeWine said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, “out of an abundance of caution,” recommended the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine be halted April 13, after six women developed rare blood clotting within six to 13 days after vaccination. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said the decision should build confidence in the transparency and carefulness by which the vaccination process is being handled nationally.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.