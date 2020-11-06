For the first time, Ohio has reported over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,008 new cases Nov. 6. That's a new record high, coming one day after the previous record high of 4,961 new cases.
"The increase we're seeing is not because we're testing more – it's because this virus is spreading more. It's up to all of us to help push this virus down," Gov. Mike DeWine said on Twitter shortly after the daily numbers update was published.
Another record-setting day of new #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations in Ohio. The increase we're seeing is not because we're testing more - it's because this virus is spreading more. It's up to all of us to help push this virus down. https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/gsVAKlYwsg— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 6, 2020
The state first surpassed 4,000 new cases in a day on Nov. 3, when 4,229 cases were reported.
Ohio has had 240,178 total cases of COVID-19.
The seven-day average of newly reported cases is now approaching 4,000, while the 21-day average of newly reported cases is near 3,000. Both averages were around 1,000 at the end of September.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,682,517. The new daily percent positive cases 8.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 7.9%, according to data from Nov. 4.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 33 new deaths Nov. 6, for a total of 5,494. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 6 is 2,170, an increase of 91 patients from Nov. 5.
The ODH reports 20,246 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,991 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 180,758 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 23,406 of the cases, 2,873 hospitalizations and 700 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.