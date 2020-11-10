Ohio broke another record of newly reported COVID-19 cases on Nov. 10, when the Ohio Department of Health reported over 6,000 cases for the first time.
The number of new cases increased by 6,508 from Nov. 9. The increase brings the seven-day average of newly reported cases to 5,049 – the first time that average has been over 5,000.
The new milestone comes only days after Ohio had its first 5,000-case day, and a week after its first 4,000-case day.
Ohio has had 261,482 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,547 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 10.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,950,007.
The new daily percent positive cases 11.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 9.6%, according to data from Nov. 8.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 23 new deaths Nov. 10. The median age of those who have died is 81.
The ODH reports 21,037 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,086 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 386. There are currently 2,747 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Incoming ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Nov. 9 that the available supply of trained healthcare personnel could be exhausted if the spread of COVID-19 is not controlled throughout the state.
While Ohio hospitals are better prepared with personal protective equipment and physical capacity, the state is approaching maximum capacity because the virus is spreading throughout communities and taking healthcare workers away from work.
“They can’t escape the rising COVID-19 numbers in their communities,” Vanderhoff said during a Nov. 9 press conference. “When they are quarantining, they cannot be at the bedside”
The ODH reports 189,079 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 25,511 of the cases, 2,920 hospitalizations and 712 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.