Restaurants and bars can open for outside dining on May 15 and dine-in service on May 21, and salons, barbershops and spas can reopen May 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a May 7 press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.

Restaurants and bars are already heavily regulated for health and safety standards, DeWine said.

The businesses will be asked to create floor plans that follow current social distancing guidelines, rather than having a hard and fast rule for capacity, said Treva Weaver, COO of The Wasserstrom Company and owner of Zoup! Eatery in Columbus. Weaver led the group of restauranteurs who advised DeWine on how restaurants and bars could reopen.

Open, congregate areas will remain closed, but business owners can repurpose the space. A dance floor, for example, could be used for dining tables, Weaver said. Customers may be asked to wait in cars.

"What we wanted to focus on was the physical space and the constraints to maintain social distancing guidelines," Weaver said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the new guidelines outline best practices, but many restaurants may go above and beyond to ensure their spaces are safe and entice customers to come dine.

The state had ordered all bars and restaurants to close except for carry-out and delivery at the end of business on March 15.

Gregg Levy, managing partner of Red, the Steakhouse at Pinecrest in Orange and in downtown Cleveland, was among the restaurateurs who advised DeWine on best practices for reopening the state’s restaurants and bars.

Salon, barbershop and spa customers may need to wait in their car until the appointment is ready, and walk-in appointments are asked to enter facilities alone, unless they are a child or need a caregiver, said Debbie Penzone of Charles Penzone Salons, who led the group of salon, barbershop and spa professionals who advised DeWine on best practices for reopening the businesses.

Employees will wear masks. Customers will be asked to wear masks, and some facilities will require it, Penzone said.

Salons, barbershops and spas already follow sanitation practices from the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board, and will be going above and beyond to ensure the safety of the customer, Penzone said.

The state had ordered all salons, barbershops and spas to close at the end of business on March 18.

"How we open up, how we do it, is so very, very important," DeWine said. "And the how is really an essential part of how successful we're going to be in doing these two things."

The governor said there's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, and as we reopen the economy, the risk of transmission increases. The more contacts we have, the more risk there is, he said.

We're entering a phase where it matters less what state officials are saying and more what residents are doing, DeWine said.

Continue social distancing and wear a mask when possible, he said. "If we relax, if we pull back, if we take things for granted, in a month, six weeks from now, seven weeks from now, things are not going to go the way we want them to go," DeWine said.

The governor appealed directly to healthy Ohioans under the age of 60. The risk of serious illness or death is lower in this population, he said, but that doesn't mean that it won't affect these individuals, nor that they won't carry it and infect those who are at higher risk.

"Be careful for others. Wear that mask for others," DeWine said.

The steps Ohioans have taken have decreased the chain of transmission, said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. One person carrying the virus can spread it to four people; Ohio is currently looking at a one-to-one spread.

Acton said she doesn't accept the false narrative of risking health on one side or businesses on the other. There's always a third alternative, and you have to begin with accepting reality – that this virus can be very dangerous, she said.

"If we learn to accept this virus, and what is dangerous about it, we will then become innovative in how to live with it," Acton said.

Other businesses and operations in Ohio have been opening under the plan outlined by DeWine on April 27:

As of May 1, all health operations or procedures that can be done that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital will be able to move forward. Dentists and veterinarians can reopen.

As of May 4, manufacturing, distribution and construction are able to resume business. General offices can resume operation, but the governor recommended working remotely if possible.

On May 12, consumer, retail and services will be able to open. Retail customers will not be mandated to wear masks, but business owners may require it.

As of May 12, DeWine said, 89% of Ohio's economy will be open.

Once personal care and restaurants reopen, 92% of Ohio's economy will be open, Husted said.

But the economic consequences of the coronavirus will continue, he said.

"Most businesses will not fully recover this year and some of them may never recover," Husted said. "That's not because of anything we're talking about here. That's because we're in the midst of a global pandemic and a global economic recession."

Ohio has 22,131 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 deaths, the ODH reported May 7.

Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.

The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 175,060.

"This is going to be a big month in Ohio for expanding testing," Acton said.

The state is pushing to increase the testing with new strategies to get the tests to places they haven't yet been, Acton said, and ensure the testing is spread equitably among Ohio's communities.

The ODH reports 4,140 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,167 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,591 of the cases, 681 hospitalizations and 136 deaths.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.