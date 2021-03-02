Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has signed revised health orders expanding the capacity for mass gatherings and sports and entertainment venues within the state.
The orders went into effect at 12:01 p.m. March 2, according to a release from the governor's office.
Changes include:
- Events at banquet centers no longer have a 300-person limitation, so long as they comply with other health orders.
- Wedding receptions, funeral repasts, proms, and other events, whether or not food is served, at banquet facilities shall comply with previously signed health orders, including those regarding restaurants and facial coverings.
- The maximum number of spectators in any indoor sports venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.
- The maximum number of spectators permitted in any outdoor sports venue shall be 30% of fixed, seated capacity.
- The maximum number of patrons permitted in any indoor entertainment venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.
- The maximum number of patrons gathered in any outdoor entertainment venue shall be 30% fixed, seated capacity.
All public and private gatherings of 10 or more people occurring outside a single residence and the real estate on which it is located are prohibited, according to the health order.