Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said schools will be ordered to stay closed until May 1 during a March 30 press conference at the statehouse.
The order to close schools was issued March 12 and the “extended spring break” began March 16. Since the order, students have been participating in distance learning.
The order will be re-evaluated closer to May 1. It is possible that school will have to continue to be done remotely until the end of the school year, DeWine said.
“We don’t know where exactly we’re going to be but it’s clear that we’re not going to be back in the classroom before May 1,” he said. “We want to signal to everyone today that … you need to continue on the education until May 1.”
The initial order was made for the safety of students and the safety of “every Ohioan,” DeWine said.
When asked if the school year would be pushed back to June or July, DeWine said that was a possibility but he said the school year will most likely finish remotely.
Some superintendents have expressed concern over distance learning as their schools do not have the ability to do distance learning. There’s also a concern for students in rural areas who might not have access to the internet.
“These are things we’re going to have to try to figure out as we move forward,” he said. “How do we compensate these kids for that? How do we give them that extra help we need?”
DeWine also urged hospitals to send COVD-19 tests either to neighboring hospitals or the Ohio Department of Health to get quicker test results. There have been cases were hospitals send tests to outside labs and have waited four to six days to get the results back.
“I don’t think its accessible as we go through this crisis to be in a situation where we are waiting,” he said.
He said ODH will do the tests for free and has the capability to return results in less than 24 hours.
In previous press conferences, DeWine raised concern over the dwindling supply of personal protective equipment. During today’s press conference, he announced prisoners in Ohio have started making the needed PPE. About 500 hospital gowns have been made by inmates so far. They are expected to make a total of 44,000 when they get additional fabric.
Once they receive the supplies, prisoners will also be making face masks similar to surgical masks, 1,400 gallons of hand sanitizer and face shields. When they begin making the masks, they are expected to make 5,000 a day and will total 2 million.
Dr. Amy Acton, director of ODH, said the latest modeling sees COVID-19 peaking toward mid-late April.
“Our forecast our weather station gets a little better each time,” she said. Depending on how successful with our staying at home, our social distancing, it might push it back a little further.”
Ohio now has 1,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 30. That's an increase of 280 confirmed cases and 39 deaths since March 29.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 493 of the confirmed cases, 106 hospitalizations and four deaths.
The ODH reports 312 individuals have been hospitalized not in the ICU (16%), and 163 have been admitted to the ICU (8%) due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 98 years old, with a median age of 53.
This is a developing story.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.