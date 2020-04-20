School will be remote for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during an April 20 press conference at the Ohio Department of Public Safety on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Even though Ohio's actions have helped to flatten the curve, the coronavirus remains in the state, DeWine said. Additionally, many educators have told DeWine that continuity is important for learning, so it would not be a good idea to return to the classroom now even if the health situation was resolved, he said.
No decision has been made for the 2020-2021 school year, DeWine said.
A blended system of in-person and remote learning is a possibility for the fall, but each school district and population is different and has different needs, DeWine said.
The governor said he is particularly concerned about certain populations of students:
- children with special developmental needs
- children who have health challenges
- children with no or limited access to the internet
- children without support at home
There may be other populations of concern, DeWine said, but "as we plan ahead, and we try to think, 'how are we going to have school and educate our kids with this virus still out there?' I think these are some kids we need to be particularly concerned about."
DeWine on March 12 had ordered Ohio schools to close at the end of the day March 16. On March 30, he said that closure would continue through at least May 1.
DeWine also announced the state has put together a Minority Health Strike Force, consisting of minority business leaders, faith community leaders and others, to focus on how COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting African-Americans in Ohio.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said they are still learning about how the virus is affecting different parts of the body and different age groups.
Don't be surprised if day by day we learn something new, she said.
"This virus remains predictably unpredictable," Acton said.
The state still has very little access to testing, so the testing is focused on high-risk populations. The more we test, the more cases we're going to be seeing, she said, which is why the number of cases reported is growing and not decreasing, even as Ohioans have flattened the curve.
Whatever we do, the virus is spreading among us, Acton said.
Ohio has 12,919 total cases of COVID-19 and 509 deaths, the ODH reported April 20.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 90,839.
The ODH reports 2,653 individuals have been hospitalized, and 798 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,577 of the cases, 443 hospitalizations and 55 deaths.
Marion County, home to Marion Correctional Institution, leads Ohio with 2,073 reported cases, due in part to mass testing in the state prison system. Pickaway County – home to Pickaway Correctional Institution – has 1,246 reported cases.
Social distancing is difficult in a prison setting, DeWine has said, so the state is taking steps to reduce the prison population.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.