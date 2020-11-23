Ohio has had 351,419 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,996 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 22. The data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
An increase in antigen tests as a result of the surge of COVID-19 cases has caused Ohio to fall behind on confirming results, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Nov. 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 8,133 from Nov. 21, though the data is incomplete.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,653,705. The new daily percent positive cases 13.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 13.5%, according to data from Nov. 20.
The ODH reported 12 new deaths Nov. 22, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 24,423 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,418 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 205, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 4,181 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 227,276 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 34,096 of the cases, 3,144 hospitalizations and 734 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.