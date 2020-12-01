Ohio has had 430,093 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,548 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 1. Because of unprecedented volume, the data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
The number of reported cases increased by 9,030 from Nov. 30, though the data is incomplete.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,159,618. The new daily percent positive cases 14.4%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 14.7%, according to data from Nov. 29.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 119 from Nov. 30, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 27,449 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,729 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 585, with 47 ICU admissions, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 5,226 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,233 are in the ICU, and 693 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 280,716 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 42,270 of the cases, 3,353 hospitalizations and 756 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.