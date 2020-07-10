Ohio saw its largest daily increase in reported COVID-19 cases on July 10, with 1,525 new cases reported.
Ohio now has 62,856 total cases of the coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The ODH reported 3,032 total deaths, an increase of 26 reported deaths over July 9.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 955,697.
The seven-day moving average of positive tests is 5.8% as of July 8.
The ODH reports 8,701 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,161 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 44.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 8,786 of the cases, 1,675 hospitalizations and 393 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.