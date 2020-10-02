Ohio has 156,809 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,905 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 2.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,495 from Oct. 1 – the highest number of new cases reported in one day since July 31.
The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases is now at 1,131, the highest it has been since Sept. 7 when the average was 1,168.
"If we could get 90% of the people who wear masks ... these numbers would not be what you saw today. They simply would not be," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during an Oct. 2 press briefing.
"We've got to get control of this before we get into winter," he said.
The ODH reported 88 new deaths Oct. 2, the third highest number of deaths reported in one day in Ohio since the pandemic began. Ninety deaths were reported on May 6, and 138 deaths were reported April 29. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports cases and deaths as the numbers are reported to the state, DeWine said. The numbers are not representative of the past 24 hours, but what has happened over a period of time.
DeWine said he and his wife, Fran, were tested about an hour before the press briefing and did not have the results yet. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also said he was tested earlier in the day and was self-quarantining at home.
The governor addressed President Donald Trump's announcement early Oct. 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"As careful as Fran and I have been, this has been a reminder to us as well – and I think it's just a reminder to everybody that this virus loves everybody the same, as (former ODH Director) Dr. (Amy) Acton used to say – or hates everybody the same – but it does not discriminate and it's going to go after everybody," he said. "And it's just very very contagious. So I think it is a powerful reminder for us to pay attention."
Ohio is not currently helping the White House with any contact tracing, DeWine said.
Husted responded to a question about the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Cleveland – hosted by the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic – where some attendees were photographed not wearing masks.
He said in his personal experience attending the debate, the event hosts did a pretty good job keeping attendees safe. Everyone in the debate hall was tested for the coronavirus prior to entering, and Husted said everyone he saw was wearing a mask.
Husted said he did not have close contact with the president at the debate.
DeWine said he wanted to encourage everyone to be careful at events, including religious services, funerals and political rallies.
"Wherever you're going to, you just have to assume that people are positive (for the virus) ... and if you treat it like that, you're going to be safe," DeWine said. "I think that candidates can have events with people there, but they have to be very careful about it."
Husted said the governor's administration has emphasized the importance of wearing masks, including at political rallies.
"When you wear this, it does show your consideration for each other, to make sure that w're taking care of one another, and I hope that people can view it in that vein," Husted said.
DeWine said if someone has been in a big crowd, they should be tested.
The availability of testing for the average Ohioan should be increasing dramatically, DeWine said. Earlier in the day, he spoke with the head of Abbott Laboratories, which has produced testing strips that Ohio hopes to begin receiving next week. The tests can be read quickly and do not need to go to a lab.
The White House signed a contract with Abbott for the quick tests to make them more readily available in Ohio, he said. The tests initially will be paid for by the federal government; when the contract ends, the tests will cost the state about $5 a piece.
DeWine said they are still looking at how to deploy the tests, wanting to fill gaps that still remain with the vulnerable population in nursing homes. The tests could be used to help kids get back in school more quickly, and at the college level as well, he said.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,262,736. The new daily percent positive cases 3.4%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.2%, according to data from Sept. 30.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reports 15,688 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,312 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
Hospitalizations are beginning to rise, DeWine said, imploring Ohioans to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The ODH reports 135,301 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 17,796 of the cases, 2,608 hospitalizations and 663 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.