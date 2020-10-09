Ohio has had its largest daily reported COVID-19 case increase since the pandemic started in March.
The Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 9 that the state has had 166,102 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,860 cases from Oct. 8.
The previous highest daily increase was July 30, when 1,733 cases were newly reported. That day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to set a 10 p.m. curfew on liquor sales in bars and restaurants to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The commission approved the request the next day.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,528,340. The new daily percent positive cases 3.8%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.4%, according to data from Oct. 7.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 11 new deaths Oct. 9, for a total of 4,994. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 16,301 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,413 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 141,642 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 18,299 of the cases, 2,637 hospitalizations and 667 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.