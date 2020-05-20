The Ohio Senate on May 20 unanimously rejected Senate Bill 1, a bill that would restrict the authority of Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health.
The Ohio House on May 6 had approved SB1 by a vote of 58-37.
Specifically, the bill limits her ability to place orders of longer than 14 days and will require review by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, a 10-person body that consists of five members of the Ohio Senate and five members of the Ohio House.
The members of JCARR, as it is known, include Sen. Andrew O. Brenner, R-Powell, whose wife, Sara Marie Brenner, compared Acton’s orders to those under Nazi Germany.
JCARR is chaired by Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green. Locally, Sen. Sandra R. Williams, D-Cleveland, also serves on JCARR.
Reps. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, Dave Leland, D-Columbus, and Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, Ohio’s three Jewish legislators, voted against the bill in the Ohio House.
According to the Ohio Capital Journal, the bill "now heads to a 'conference committee' made up of members from both chambers to work out the disagreements."
The Associated Press reports that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he would veto the measure if it reached his desk.