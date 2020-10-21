Ohio has had 188,005 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,149 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 21.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,366 from Oct. 20. It's the fourth time in eight days that the state has reported a record number of new cases.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,000,606. The new daily percent positive cases 5.2%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.9%, according to data from Oct. 19.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 66 new deaths Oct. 21 – a significant increase after eight new deaths were reported both Oct. 19 and 20 and zero new deaths reported Oct. 18. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 17,523 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,632 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 153,769 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 19,586 of the cases, 2,708 hospitalizations and 682 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.