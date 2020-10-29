Ohio saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic with 3,590 new cases.
This marks the first time Ohio has surpassed 3,000 cases in a single day and is 700 more cases than the state’s previous high on Oct. 24. The state also has 194 new hospitalization reported in the past 24 hours, the third highest reported so far.
“The virus is raging through the state of Ohio,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during an Oct. 29 press conference. “There’s no place to hide.”
The governor called on county leaders to come together to create a COVID Defense Team.
The team – made up of commissioners, mayors, hospital leaders, business leaders, religious leaders and health commissioners – will assess their county’s situation, inventory assets and focus on what steps are needed to slow the spread of the virus.
Only two of Ohio’s 88 counties are listed at the “yellow” level 1 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System with the rest at “orange” level 2 or “red” level 3.
There are 43 “red” counties, an increase of 38 from last week, which equals about 78% of Ohio’s population.
Cuyahoga, Clark and Hamilton counties, which were moved to the watch list last week, have moved down from the but still remains at the “red” level. If the counties had stayed on the watch list for two consecutive weeks, they would have been elevated to the “purple” level. The counties avoided being raised to “purple” level 4 due to hospitalization numbers plateauing.
DeWine said even though the counties are not listed as “purple,” there “are still serious concerns.”
While spread has come from workplaces, schools, bars and other public areas, DeWine noted a big part of the spread is coming from informal gatherings. He repeated calls to wear a mask, keep social distance and wash hands.
Because some children with developmental disabilities are losing in-person learning due to remote learning, the state is launching a supplemental tutoring program called Learning Aid Ohio.
Families with children who have individualized education plans will be able to apply for up to $1,500 in grant funding to cover costs of tutoring and other needed supports starting Nov. 2.
To apply for a grant or to sign up as a provider, visit http://LearningOhio.com.
Ohio has had 208,937 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,275 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 29.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,353,017. The new daily percent positive cases 6.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 6.0%, according to data from Oct. 27. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 19 new deaths Oct. 29. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Oct. 29 is 1,536.
The ODH reports 18,800 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,816 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 165,302 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 21,002 of the cases, 2,783 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.