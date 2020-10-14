Ohio has hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic: over 2,000 newly reported cases in one day.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,039 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 14.
The previous highest daily increase came just five days earlier, when 1,860 cases were reported Oct. 9.
The state has had 173,665 total cases of COVID-19.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,716,545. The new daily percent positive cases 5.7%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.0%, according to data from Oct. 12.
The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since it hit a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 16 new deaths Oct. 14, for a total of 5,033. The state surpassed 5,000 deaths earlier this week. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 16,716 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,464 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 145,969 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 18,711 of the cases, 2,656 hospitalizations and 670 deaths.
During his Oct. 13 press briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged residents to continue wearing a mask, noting if 85% to 90% of people wear one, that “fundamentally will change what the next few months will be like.”
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.