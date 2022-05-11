Ulmer & Berne LLP partner-in-charge Patricia A. Shlonsky has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Nettie Cronise Lutes Award. She was presented the award during the bar association’s annual meeting on May 10 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
The award, named after the first woman licensed to practice law in Ohio, was established by the OSBA’s Women in the Profession section to recognize women lawyers who have improved the legal profession through their own high levels of professionalism and who have opened doors for other women and girls, according to a news release.
“Patty is an extraordinary attorney who leads by example in every endeavor,” Scott P. Kadish, managing partner of Ulmer & Berne LLP, said in the release. “From her devotion to her clients, to the way she serves as a leader and mentor at the firm, to her commitment to the legal profession and the community, Patty has earned this well-deserved recognition. I am so fortunate to be able to rely on her advice and counsel in managing the firm, and to count her as a friend.”
Shlonsky is the first woman to serve as the firm’s Cleveland partner-in-charge in its more than 110-year history. According to the release, she guides the development, client service, and business operations of Ulmer’s Cleveland office, and is also the first woman to serve on the firm’s management committee. She is also the group leader of the firm’s employee benefits and tax practice groups.
She is a longtime board member and past president of the Cuyahoga County Public Library board of trustees, vice president of the board and program committee co-chair for The City Club of Cleveland, and a board member for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio. She has also held leadership roles with The Center for Community Solutions, Business Volunteers Unlimited and Dress For Success Cleveland.