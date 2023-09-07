The Schottenstein Chabad House at The Ohio State University in Columbus hosted close to 400 students for its welcome back barbecue on Aug. 21.
Rabbi Levi Andrusier, who leads Chabad House alongside his wife, Aviva, and Rabbi Zalman and Sarah Deitsch, told the Columbus Jewish News in an email that it was a “record-breaking turnout.” Festivities included homemade food “right off the grill,” a dunk tank and axe throwing activities.
“The crowd was overflowing and the sense of Jewish pride and unity was palpable,” Sarah Deitsch said in the email. She also prepared the food. “But it’s not just about the delicious food, it’s about the feeling of community and belonging that the students experience. Everyone at the Chabad House cares about each individual student and has a unique way of making them feel special.”
Senior Olivia Lawrence said the barbecue was one of her favorite things about the start of the new school year, according to a news release from Chabad House.
“There is nothing more exciting than running up to the lawn and reuniting with my Chabad family after months away from school,” she said in the release. “The energy was palpable, the food amazing and the love visible.”
Senior Maddie Weiss said in the release that she appreciated the community aspect of the event, as well as the Chabad’s other offerings.
“The welcome barbecue was such a blast, so many Jewish students coming together, not just for incredible food, but also a dunk tank and axe throwing,” she said. “I loved the barbecue and I know students will continue to engage with the Jewish community that Chabad creates.”
Freshman Levi Zouber said in the release, “It is really nice to have a place on campus where I can proudly show my Judaism. I got to meet other Jewish students at the barbecue and make connections right away at Ohio State.”
Junior Talia Katz said in the release that it was great to see friends, “especially when there was a dunk tank and axe throwing.”
As for student e-board president and junior Gilad Krasner-Cohen, who helped plan the event, the barbecue was a chance “to further our engagement with the Jewish community at Ohio State and connect with hundreds of students,” he said in the release.
“Meeting countless freshmen was a fantastic chance to meet the future of the Jewish community at Ohio State,” he said. “I can’t wait for the other exciting events we have planned for the OSJews this semester.”
This article first appeared in the Columbus Jewish News. To read others like it, visit columbusjewishnews.com.