The 2020 Ohio State Fair became a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic on May 21.
The Ohio Expositions Commission announced the cancellation of the fair that was scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 9.
“After careful thought and deliberation, we have decided to cancel the Ohio State Fair,” Andy Doehrel, chair of the commission, said in a news release. “Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all Ohioans. The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity fair would be too great, and we need to protect the great Ohio State Fair for future generations.”
Virgil Strickler, general manager of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, said in the release, “Our first priority is the safety of the hundreds of thousands of people involved in the Ohio State Fair each year. While this is a difficult decision, we feel it is necessary to protect the fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, employees and sponsors. I look forward to seeing my fellow Ohioans at the 2021 Ohio State Fair, when it is safer for us to enjoy our favorite traditions together.”
Last year, 934,925 people attended the 12-day fair. Attendees came from all 88 of Ohio’s counties, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada and Mexico.
The w2021 fair is scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 8.