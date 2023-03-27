The conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA held a talk before approximately 1,700 students at The Ohio State University in Columbus March 22, which drew about 60 protesters who opposed the group’s views.
The talk, which featured activists Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens, focused on a number of topics, including criticizing the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Ohio State student newspaper, The Lantern.
The protesters were there to, among other things, oppose Turning Point’s views on transgender and LGBTQ+ rights, the paper said.
The program was part of the group’s Live Free Tour.
Kirk, the group’s founder, argued that the transgender community’s desire for equal rights and acceptance was a “tyranny,” “completely out of control” and “an insult and middle finger to reality,” the Lantern story said. Kirk later said the effort to recognize the rights of transgender individuals was “dangerous” and “stupid,” likening it to remaking God’s vision for what men and women should be.
According to The Lantern, Owens said the conversation about transgender rights was “unfathomable.” Owens also accused “the left” of attacking the traditional concept of family as a man, a woman and a child. However, she later told the crowd she felt optimistic about these topics because “holiness is making a return,” the paper said.
The protesters spoke out against Turning Point before the event began and gathered inside the Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom at the Ohio Union for a silent protest, holding a banner that read “Ohio State won’t stand for hate” as well as LGBTQ+ pride flags, The Lantern reported.
The protest was organized by the Ohio State Revolutionary Student Front. The group argued in an Instagram post March 6 that allowing Turning Point USA on campus could help normalize the group’s views on the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities, The Lantern wrote.