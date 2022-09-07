The Ohio Supreme Court decided Sept. 6 in favor of Beachwood City School District in a decades-long dispute about a tax sharing agreement with Warrensville Heights City School District pertaining to Chagrin Highlands.
READ: Beachwood City School Dist. Bd. of Edn. v. Warrensville Hts. City School Dist. Bd. of Edn., Slip Opinion No. 2022-Ohio-3071
The split decision sends the issue back to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for resolution.
“The common pleas court must now determine remaining legal issues, including the amount of Chagrin-Highland tax proceeds that must be diverted from the Warrensville Heights City Schools to the Beachwood City Schools and how the two school districts will begin sharing educational programs,” Warrensville Heights Superintendent Donald Jolly said in a news release.
The Warrensville Heights Board of Education will meet in the near future to discuss the decision and related litigation issues, according to the release.
“This revenue sharing agreement was a win-win for both districts when it was approved by both in 1997,” Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis said in a news release. “It is critically important to Beachwood Schools’ finances that the 1997 agreement between the parties be honored.”
In 1990, the area of land known as the Chagrin Highlands was divided among four municipalities: Beachwood, Cleveland, Orange and Warrensville Heights. After Beachwood annexed a portion of this property, Beachwood City Schools petitioned for transfer of the area of land within the city of Beachwood to be part of the Beachwood School District, according to Beachwood’s news release.
Beachwood schools withdrew that territory transfer request as part of a settlement with Warrensville Heights City Schools that instead shared future property tax revenue between the two districts from this then-undeveloped area of land.
A 1997 agreement called for Warrensville Heights City School District to receive 70% of the revenue generated by Chagrin Highlands and to send 30% of the revenue to Beachwood City School District from the part of the territory that exceeds $22,258,310 in nonresidential and nonagricultural property, according to court documents.
“In May 1997, the parties executed a written agreement that incorporated (former U.S.) Judge (Robert M.) Duncan’s recommendations; they characterized the agreement as a ‘fair and equitable settlement’ that was ‘in the best interests of’ both districts,” according to court documents.
To date, Warrensville Heights City Schools has not shared the tax revenue from such taxpayers as Eaton Corp., which built their world headquarters within the Chagrin Highlands in 2013, according to the Beachwood schools news release.
One question for the Ohio Supreme Court was whether the 1997 contract was valid. While the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas had decided it was not, both the 8th Dictrict Court of Appeals and the Ohio Supreme Court decided that it is.
In 2017, Beachwood City Schools filed suit against Warrensville Heights City Schools asking the court to require Warrensville Heights City Schools to comply with the 1997 agreement.
“Dr. Hardis claimed that Beachwood was entitled to $5,571,421.99 in tax revenue generated from properties within the Chagrin Highlands territory for tax years 2012 through 2017,“ according to court documents.
Beachwood refiled those claims in August 2018 and alleged breach of contract.
“In addition to restating the claims from its original complaint, Beachwood’s refiled complaint contained claims for unjust enrichment, conversion, and fraud,” according to court documents.