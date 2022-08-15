Oberlin College does not have to pay Gibson’s Bakery $36 million while the Ohio Supreme Court considers an appeal, the court decided Aug. 9.
Benjamin Sasse of Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland filed the motion June 15 on behalf of Oberlin College.
He wrote, “… Even though an unopposed stay remains in place and is supported by a bond in an amount plaintiffs requested, and the trial court thus lacks jurisdiction to execute the judgment, plaintiffs are persisting in their effort to collect under (Zurich American Insurance Company’s) bond.”
Oberlin College had no comment regarding the decision, according to Scott Wargo, director of media relations.
The case – which resulted in verdicts of libel, intentional interference with business relationship, and intentional infliction of emotional distress – stemmed from a Nov. 16, 2016, shoplifting incident and physical altercation involving three Black students. Oberlin College students protested the bakery, put out a flyer saying the bakery engaged in racism and racial profiling, the student senate passed a resolution, and the college stopped doing business with the bakery for more than two months.
Gibson’s supplied food to the college’s dining halls.
The case circulated around the involvement of the college in disseminating the flyer and resolution, particularly Meredith Raimondo, then vice president and dean.