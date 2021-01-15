Ohio has had 814,442 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,057 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,149 from Jan. 14.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,368,521. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 12%, according to data from Jan. 15.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 67 from Jan. 12. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 42,807 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,328 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 316, with 39 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,793 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 945 are in the ICU, and 646 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 669,448 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 80,909 of the cases, 5,084 hospitalizations and 970 deaths.
A total of 388,383 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 15.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.