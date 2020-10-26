Ohio has had 200,231 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,217 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 26.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,116 from Oct. 25.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,224,170. The new daily percent positive cases 5.4%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.5%, according to data from Oct. 24. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 11 new deaths Oct. 26. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Oct. 26 is 1,406, an increase of 64 patients from Oct. 25.
The ODH reports 18,235 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,751 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 159,877 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 20,452 of the cases, 2,753 hospitalizations and 685 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.