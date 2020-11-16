Ohio surpassed 300,000 total cases of COVID-19 after reporting a 7,268 increase from the previous day, according to the Ohio Department of Health on Nov. 16, bringing the total number of cases to 305,364.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,303,068. The new daily percent positive cases 12.5%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 12.5%, according to data from Nov. 14.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 20 new deaths Nov. 16. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 22,478 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,223 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 213. There are currently 3,387 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 205,198 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 29,952 of the cases, 3,014 hospitalizations and 720 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.