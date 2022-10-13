COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,162,278, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 13.
Ohio has an average of 138.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,090,004 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 322,632 of the cases, 14,198 hospitalizations and 3,961 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Oct. 13 reported 127,576 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 396 from a week prior. A total of 14,291 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 22 from a week prior.
There are currently 824 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Oct. 13 – 112 are in the ICU, 58 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 40,037 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 13, an increase of 87 deaths from a week prior.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,487,557 Ohioans (64.06% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,939,988 Ohioans (59.37%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 6. A total of 3,823,985 have received a first booster, and 1,138,836 have received a second booster. A total of 600,618 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.62% (6,707,133) have started the vaccination process, and 68.68% (6,257,406) have completed it. A total of 3,643,881 have received a first booster, and 1,129,051 have received a second booster. A total of 600,610 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.55% (7,155,777) have started the vaccination process, and 66.71% (6,671,075) have completed it. A total of 3,780,096 have received a first booster, and 1,138,362 have received a second booster. A total of 600,586 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.65% (7,440,008) have started the vaccination process, and 62.93% (6,921,332) have completed it. A total of 3,823,951 have received a first booster, and 1,138,831 have received a second booster. A total of 588,186 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.