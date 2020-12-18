Ohio has had 605,862 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,967 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 18.
The number of reported cases increased by 9,684 from Dec. 17.
Ohio passed 500,000 total cases on Dec. 8.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,121,670. The daily percent positivity is 13.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 14.1%, according to data from Dec. 16. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 73 from Dec. 17. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 34,143 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,429 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 398, with 47 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,940 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,172 are in the ICU, and 817 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 430,621 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 60,299 of the cases, 4,159 hospitalizations and 842 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.