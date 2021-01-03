Ohio has had 721,481 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,076 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 3.
The number of reported cases increased by 6,808 from Jan. 2.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,823,939. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 14.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 14.5%, according to data from Jan. 1.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 59 from Jan. 2. The median age of those who have died is 81.
The ODH reports 38,798 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,933 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 165, with 23 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,237 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,054 are in the ICU, and 684 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 579,583 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 72,520 of the cases, 4,654 hospitalizations and 900 deaths.
A total of 159,706 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Jan. 2.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.