Donations to Jewish Day Schools through a Scholarship Granting Organization are applicable for a tax credit through a new Ohio tax-credit scholarship program.
Individual donors can receive up to a $750 tax credit on their state tax liability, or $1,500 if filing jointly, when they support a Scholarship Granting Organization and can designate the donation for a specific school or a general fund. Donations made by Dec. 31 will qualify for this tax year.
“Tax-credit scholarships are a tool that have been used in several dozen states around the country to encourage individuals, in the case of Ohio, to contribute to organizations that are called SGOs which essentially means that they are organizations that primarily exist to fund scholarships for students to go to non-public schools,” Rabbi Yitz Frank, president of School Choice Ohio and executive director of Agudath Israel of Ohio, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Created in House Bill 110 signed in 2021, the program grew from seven SGOs in 2021 to 29 in 2022. School Choice Ohio launched the Every Child Every Family SGO in 2022 which had to go through the process of certification and approval by the IRS and Ohio Attorney General. Donations to the SGO can be designated to the general fund or to one of the 28 partner schools, including Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Columbus Torah Academy in Columbus.
“The way that the program is designed to work, the SGO will make an award to students that apply for a scholarship and those funds will then be applied to the families’ tuition obligation,” said Frank, a resident of Beachwood. “So, it helps families afford private options that they wouldn’t necessarily be able to otherwise.”
Donors can select a specific school to receive their donation or contribute to the general fund which is distributed to students regardless of what school they attend. As the funds are designated for tuition, donations to the SGO can be considered in addition to any annual giving to schools.
“The schools certainly work very hard to continue to grow and provide a high-quality education,” he said. “These funds go specifically to tuition payments so parents can afford it.”
Fuchs Mizrachi decided to partner with School Choice Ohio’s SGO after speaking with a couple of SGOs and finding it very convenient to partner with Every Child Every Family, Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel told the CJN in an email.
“We saw this as an opportunity to help provide scholarships for the families in our community so that getting a Jewish education would be less of a financial burden,” he wrote. “Over half of our families need assistance in covering tuition, and a significant portion of our budget is allotted to help those families. This will make it easier for us to meet those needs.”
While schools like Fuchs Mizrachi rely not only on tuition, but other sources of funding like its annual campaign to provide an education that includes general and Judaic studies, donating to the SGO is another way to support the school in its mission at no additional.
“Since it comes at no additional cost to the donor beyond what they would be paying in taxes anyways, we hope that donors will take this additional opportunity to both utilize this, and their annual campaign tzedakah,” Joel wrote. “Lastly, this is a great way for people to help us give families access to a Jewish education, without it materially impacting the donors’ own financial standing.”