Ohio vaccine providers are being advised to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following the same recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC and FDA issued the recommendation April 13 following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

A news release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office said officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely.

The news comes a day after DeWine visited Ohio University's Heritage Hall of Medicine in Athens, where college students were receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA and the CDC will hold a media briefing April 13. In addition, the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on April 14 to further review these cases.