Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state-wide curfew will need to be extended during a Dec. 7 press conference.
DeWine said the state’s 10 p.m. curfew, which is set to expire Dec. 10, details of the extension are still being worked out but an announcement is expected on Thursday. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew took effect Nov. 19.
DeWine also announced starting Dec. 8, Ohio will start including antigen tests without an Epidemiological Link as part of the daily case count to clear a backlog of 12,600 positive antigen tests.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its case definition allowing antigen tests to be included in case counts without additional verification, like an Epidemiological Link.
However, Ohio continued to manually verify those exposures and symptoms before counting these tests as positive, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Dec. 7 press briefing.
As coronavirus cases surged over the past two months, the volume of antigen tests increased causing a backlog of tests pending confirmation in Ohio.
DeWine said the 12,600 positive antigen tests waiting to be confirmed will be added to the rest of the positive cases Dec. 8. The updated case definition of positive antigen tests will be applied to tests dating back to Nov. 1.
“Tomorrow, we will clear those backlogged antigen tests, and they will be added to our reported case counts,” DeWine said. “That will result in a one-day spike in reported cases tomorrow.”
The backlogged tests will not translate into new cases, DeWine said. Each will be checked and duplicated records will be removed.
According to a report for the Ohio Department of Education, 45% of students from kindergarten through 12th grade are attending school fully virtually.
Another 25% percent of students are attending school through a hybrid model. Only 29% of students are going to school fully in-person.
Ohio has had 484,297 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,022 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 7. Because of unprecedented volume, the data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
The number of reported cases increased by 9,273 from Dec. 6, though the data is incomplete.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,502,024. The daily percent positivity is 14.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.9%, according to data from Dec. 5.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 63 from Dec. 6, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 29,569 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,943 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 336, with 40 ICU admissions, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 5,121 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,163 are in the ICU, and 711 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 327,078 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 47,701 of the cases, 3,586 hospitalizations and 786 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.