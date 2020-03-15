All bars and restaurants in Ohio will be ordered close to at 9 p.m. March 15.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during a March 15 news conference. Restaurants will remain open for carry-out and delivery.
The measure is to prevent people from congregating in bars and restaurants, DeWine said.
The governor and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton acknowledged this will impact many workers and vulnerable Ohioans.
"I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering," DeWine said. "It is our goal for everyone to get through this."
Ohio now has 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That's an increase in 11 confirmed cases since March 14. There are 361 cases currently under investigation, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Number of cases by county:
- Belmont 2
- Butler 6
- Cuyahoga 14
- Franklin 3
- Lorain 2
- Lucas 1
- Medina 1
- Stark 3
- Summit 2
- Trumbull 2
- Tuscarawas 1
This is a developing story.