All bars and restaurants in Ohio will be ordered close to at 9 p.m. March 15.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during a March 15 news conference. Restaurants will remain open for carry-out and delivery.
The measure is to prevent people from congregating in bars and restaurants, DeWine said.
The governor and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton acknowledged this will impact many workers and vulnerable Ohioans.
"I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering," DeWine said. "It is our goal for everyone to get through this."
Acton said the steps Ohio is taking are to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent deaths. We need nurses and doctors, firefighters and EMS, not to be sick right now, Acton said. She said a firefighter has been confirmed as positive, which means that entire firehouse has been exposed.
"This is the real thing. This is not a drill," Acton said. "This is a once in a lifetime pandemic, and everything we all do matters."
DeWine said he will be issuing an executive order making changes to Ohio’s unemployment law and state agency policy. Provisions include:
• Individuals that are quarantined by a health professional or by their employer are considered to be unemployed and will not be subject to requirements to actively seek work during the period of emergency. This also applies to companies that determine it is necessary to temporarily shut down operations due to the current emergency.
• The state will waive the one-week waiting period so workers eligible for unemployment benefits will receive them for the first week of unemployment.
• Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services will waive employer penalties for late reporting and payments for the next quarter to assist employers impacted by lack of staff availability.
Because the state does not want to penalize individual employers for the impact of this outbreak by increasing future taxes, the costs of these additional benefits will be mutualized, DeWine said.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state will work with the federal government to allow small businesses and nonprofits to apply for low-interest loans to pay for certain expenses incurred by the coronavirus.
"We know that what we're all going through together will have a tremendous economic impact on businesses and the people who work there," Husted said. "This is our first step in trying to account for disruptions in business, and we will continue to work with businesses of Ohio and their leadership to develop services and programs to get us all through this very difficult time."
Because the coronavirus affects older adults, the state will be issuing guidance shortly to close Ohio’s senior centers and adult daycare facilities, DeWine said. The state will work to ensure all elderly adults continue to receive meals.
The Mandel Adult Day Center at Menorah Park in Beachwood will be closed as of March 16 due to COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News reported March 15.
During appearances on CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press" on March 15, DeWine said the three-week school closures could be extended. At his afternoon press conference, he said that time was likely not enough time and the state likely will extend the order.
DeWine said daycares eventually will be closed and that parents should begin keeping children at home if they can.
"People will die if we don't make these decisions," DeWine said.
Without intervention, DeWine said, the state could expect 40% to 70% of the population would contract coronavirus.
Ohio now has 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That's an increase in 11 confirmed cases since March 14. There are 361 cases currently under investigation, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Number of cases by county:
- Belmont 2
- Butler 6
- Cuyahoga 14
- Franklin 3
- Lorain 2
- Lucas 1
- Medina 1
- Stark 3
- Summit 2
- Trumbull 2
- Tuscarawas 1
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.