Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will cut $775 million in spending over the next two months due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeWine said the cuts are being made to avoid tapping into the state’s $2.7 billion rainy day fund, which could be needed for the next two years.
“We really do not want to tap into that fund yet, this rain is not a passing spring shower,” he said during a May 5 press conference. “It could be a long, cold, lingering storm.”
The reductions include $210 million to Medicaid health care; $300 million to K-12 school basic aid; $110 million to higher education; $55 million to other education items; and $100 million to other agency spending.
“Making difficult budget decision now will help us down the road,” DeWine said.
When asked about the cuts made to Medicaid during a pandemic, DeWine said they do not intent to reduce essential services to people who have enrolled in the service to replace employer health coverage due to a layoff.
At the end of April, DeWine said Ohio’s fiscal year to date revenue was $767.9 million below budget. Before the COVID-19 outbreak at the end of February, it was up $200 million.
He said state agencies will continue to operate under a travel freeze he previously ordered. In addition, the governor’s office will also see cuts and non-essential spending will be eliminated from agencies.
Of the money in the budget that is Ohio taxpayer-funded, 9.4% is spent on operating expenses at state agencies. Over 85% goes out across the state as subsidies to schools, higher education, Medicaid services, local government and other spending.
Ohio is starting the 11th month of its two-year budget cycle, which runs from July 1 to June 30. The budget has to be balanced throughout that period of time and has to be balanced by the end of each year. With the cuts, the budget will be balanced going into the next year.
Unlike the federal government, states cannot operate on a deficit, DeWine said.
DeWine said he did consult with the legislature when making the cuts and it will be under constant review as revenue comes in.
“This is a continuous process,” he said. “We are in an extremely unusual time and there is no one – nation, state or anyplace else – that can really give you a real reliable predication because we don’t know where this economy is going. … This budget is going to have to be monitored very, very closely and we’re going to do that with the legislature.”
Kim Murnieks, director of the Office of Budget and Management, will discuss the budget cuts in more detail during a future press conference. DeWine and his administration will not be present during the May 6 press conference as the legislature is set to come back that day.
Ohio has 20,969 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,135 deaths, the ODH reported May 5.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 159,838.
The ODH reports 3,956 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,123 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,428 of the cases, 647 hospitalizations and 128 deaths.
