As Ohio is expected to receive its largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to date, the state will open 11 new mass vaccination sites and four mobile clinics.
Ohio is expected to receive 571,460 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 29, which are expected to be distributed to the mass vaccinations sites across the state.
“This is by far the highest amount we have received,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a March 25 press conference.
If the vaccine shipments arrive as scheduled, DeWine said the new sites should be open by March 31. The new vaccination sites are in addition to the site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.
The additional sites include:
- The Knights of Columbus in Lima, which is expected to have 2,500 doses a week.
- The Lucas County Recreation Center, which is expected to have 5,000 doses a week.
- The Dayton-Montgomery County Convention Center, which is expected to have 5,000 doses a week.
- The Celeste Center in Columbus, which is expected to have 5,000 doses a week.
- The Summit County Fairgrounds, which is expected to have 5,000 doses a week.
- The site of the former Dillards at the Southern Park Mall in Mahoning County, which is expected to have 2,500 doses a week.
- Cintas Center in Cincinnati, which is expected to have 5,000 doses a week.
- The Wilmington Airpark, which is expected to have 5,000 doses a week.
- Adena Medical Education Center in Ross County, which is expected to have 2,500 doses a week.
- Wayne Street Medical Campus in Marietta, which is expected to have 1,500 doses a week.
- Colony Square Mall in Muskingum County, which is expected to have 1,500 doses a week.
The Ohio University Mobile Clinic will travel between Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton, Washington, Morgan and Perry counties. The Ohio Northern Mobile Clinic will travel between Wyandot, Marion, Union, Logan, Crawford, and Hardin counties.
The increase in the shipment comes as eligibility opens up to all Ohioans ages 16 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-427-5634.
Ohioans should stay home this spring and to get vaccinated before any travel, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer.
If residents do choose to travel without getting vaccinated, Vanderhoff said to limit activity outside of the house upon return and to get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
“We’re not at the finish line yet,” he said.
DeWine said Ohio is seeing a plateau in cases. Cases had been dropping and have since leveled out.
The statewide average is 146.9 new cases per 100,000 population, an increase from last week’s 143.8 new case.
DeWine has said all health orders will be lifted if the average drops to 50 new cases per 100,000 population.
The state will list 56 nursing homes and 158 assisted living facilitates who have not participated in the state’s vaccination program on the coronavirus dashboard. The governor said the facilities may be vaccinating their staff and residents on their own but the state is unaware if that is the case.
“What our fear is that people in the nursing home are not being protected as well as they could be protected because the vaccination is not continuing,” DeWine said.
Ohio has had 1,006,171 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,501 from March 24.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,382 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 23; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The ODH reports 52,539 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,369 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
A total of 3,028,527 Ohioans (25.91% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 25. A total of 1,663,271 Ohioans (14.23%) completed both doses as of March 24.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.