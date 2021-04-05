The Ohio Department of Health will be consolidating its health orders related to COVID-19 and issuing new ones to make them easier to understand and follow, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced April 5.
The ODH will combine its previous orders with a focus on getting “back to basics,” DeWine said, and will prioritize mask wearing, social distancing, good hand hygiene and gathering outside rather than inside.
The new orders will allow large events like proms, graduations and festivals to take place in Ohio this coming spring and summer with attendees being responsible for keeping their group to 10 people or less.
There will not be a capacity limit on outdoor events in the new orders but a limit is still in place on indoor events including not exceeding 25% capacity and maintaining six feet of distance.
Event organizers should provide one-way traffic flow to prevent crowds from intermixing.
“The reason we’re issuing a new health order now is to make it simpler,” DeWine said. “We know a lot more today than we did when it started. For example, the power of these masks is so much greater than we knew months ago.”
The orders will be available April 5. Guidance on proms, graduations, festivals and other events will be issued April 6.
As the state begins its process of vaccinating all college students, DeWine said local health departments and providers are beginning efforts to vaccinate high school students ages 16 to 18 with the Pfizer vaccine.
Hospitals and providers are being asked to reach out to local health departments and schools.
Ohio has had 1,026,929 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 5.
Today's reporting reflects totals from the past two days as ODH did not report numbers on April 4. The number of reported cases increased by 2,918 from April 3.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,643 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 2; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,126,130. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from April 2.
The ODH reports 53,445 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,462 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The ODH reports 973,148 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 103,289 of the cases, 6,202 hospitalizations and 2,009 deaths.
A total of 3,721,565 Ohioans (31.84% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,188,726 Ohioans (18.72%) completed the vaccination process as of April 4.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.