Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has purchased $10 million in five-year, fixed-rate Israel bonds.
“We’re proud to kick off the new year with this purchase,” Sprague said in a Feb. 1 news release. “With Israel bonds’ continuously competitive interest rates and reliable payments, they remain a strong investment for Ohio’s taxpayers. We’re proud to continue Ohio’s long history of purchasing Israel bonds.”
The bonds will mature in 2026 and yield 1.20% and 1.35%.
Since 1993, every Ohio treasurer has invested in Israel bonds, joining more than 95 other state and municipal public employee pension and treasury funds. After the purchase, the Ohio Treasury will hold a total of $215 million in Israel bonds, according to the release.
This is Sprague’s first purchase in 2021, according to Thomas Lockshin, executive director of Israel Bonds of Ohio and Kentucky.
On Feb. 1, two other public entities in Ohio also purchased Israel bonds.
Franklin County Treasurer Cheryl Brooks Sullivan purchased $3.5 million in Israel bonds, and the fiscal office of Summit County purchased $1.5 million in Israel bonds.
Roger D. Klein, general chairman, Israel Bonds Cleveland Advisory Council, said he was pleased.
“We are grateful for Treasurer Sprague’s continued support of Israel Bonds,” he said in a Feb. 2 email to the CJN. “His recent bond purchase is another excellent investment on behalf of Ohioans in Israel’s vibrant, dynamic economy and further cements the warm ties between Ohio and the Jewish State.”
Jay Schottenstein, general chairman, Israel Bonds Central Ohio Advisory Council, also expressed gratitude.
“We are grateful to Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague for his continued trust and support of Israel through the Israel Bonds organization,” Schottenstein said in an email to the C JN. “This is the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel Bonds, and Israel has never missed a payment on Israel bonds. This is an indicator of Israel’s vibrant economy and proven track record.”
Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.