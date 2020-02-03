Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Feb. 3 his office purchased $35 million worth of five-year fixed rate Israel bonds.
“Over the past three decades, Israel bonds have proven to be a strong financial investment for Ohio’s taxpayers,” Sprague said in a news release. “The highly competitive interest rates of these bonds make them a valuable investment and we’re proud to be continuing this practice in 2020.”
The bonds will mature in 2025, and $28 million of the purchase will yield 2.28% while the remaining $7 million will yield 2.43%. Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments since Israel Bonds was established in 1951.
Since 1993, every Ohio Treasurer has invested in Israel bonds, joining more than 95 other state and municipal public employee pension and treasury funds, according to the release. After the purchase, the Ohio Treasury will hold a total of $175 million in Israel bonds, continuing Ohio’s standing as the largest state holder of these bonds in the United States, the release said.
Sprague, a republican from Findlay, purchased $10 million worth of five-year fixed-rate Israel bonds in March 2019, which was his first such purchase since taking office Jan. 14, 2019.