Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague participated March 13 in a panel discussion at the Israel Bonds 2023 International Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. David Rubenstein, co-chairman of the Carlyle Group and host of a Bloomberg television show, served as moderator.
Sprague was asked about his first experience with Israel bonds, specifically in the Ohio treasurer’s investment portfolio, and why Ohio supports Israel through Israel bonds.
Sprague related when he served in the Ohio House, he became the lead co-sponsor of legislation to allow the state and Ohio counties to double their Israel bond holdings. The original bill was subsequently merged into Ohio’s anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions bill, further supporting the state of Israel. The Ohio Treasurer ‘s Office holds $182,500,000 of Israel bonds and purchased $20 million so far this year.
“Since taking office in 2019, the Ohio Treasurer has purchased $202.5 million in Israel bonds,” Sprague said in a news release. “They diversify our portfolio, provide a strong rate of return, and have proven reliability over 71 years. They have been a valuable investment for the citizens of Ohio.”
Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds ranks among Israel’s most valued economic and strategic resources, with a record of proven success spanning over 71 years and has been praised for its dependability, the Bonds organization has helped build every sector of Israel’s economy, according to the release.
Worldwide sales have exceeded $48 billion since the first bonds were issued in 1951, the release said.
