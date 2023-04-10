Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary. In a televised speech Monday, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying in his post. He says: “I decided to put the differences we had behind us." Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.