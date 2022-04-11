Students at Ohio University in Athens participated in a mega challah bake March 14 to benefit Jewish refugees from Ukraine. They raised more than $3,000 in the event.
“They baked challah all day and all their friends came to bake and they sold it on campus,” Levi Raichik, campus rabbi at the Chabad Student Center at Ohio University, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a March 3 email. “Hundreds of kids participated. There were reps from every student org who sold challahs to their members.”
Proceeds will go to the Mishpacha Orphanage in Odessa.