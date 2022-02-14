The Ohio University Hillel in Athens held its first-ever “Hoops and Havdalah” event Feb. 5 to raise money to support Jewish partnership programs with the historically Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi.
Matt Freedman, a member of OU Hillel’s board and a 2021 Columbus Jewish News Difference Makers honoree, came up with the idea, OU Hillel director Sarah Livingston told the CJN.
Such programming is particularly important given the Jewish community’s relative isolation in Athens, Livingston said.
“We have a limited number of Jewish students and no external community to lean on, so Ohio University Hillel supports the students and serves as a congregation for all of the Jewish residents of Southeast Ohio and we have been doing that for more than 80 years,” she said. “The closest synagogue is in Columbus, well over an hour away. We are building and creating community that is critical not just for the students, but for Jews throughout Southeast Ohio.”
Freedman said Hillel purchased 50 tickets for Jewish students to OU’s men’s basketball game versus Western Michigan University. After the game, the Hillel group went down to the floor to talk with basketball head coach Jeff Boals.
Boals “spent about 10 minutes with the group to talk about the benefits of rest, reflection and owning your response to major events in your life,” Freedman told the CJN.
“(Boals) talked about being present,” Livingston said. “Planning for today and not thinking too much about the past or too far into the future. He talked about commitment and about not taking for granted the leaders in their lives, and to see the passion in the people that surround them.”
The coach then took questions from the 25 students in attendance. When he left, a group of students, staff and a student rabbi conducted a Havdalah service at center court, Freedman said.
The event ended up raising $1,800 from OU alumni, of which a little more than $1,000 remained after the event’s costs and will be used for partnership programs with AEPi during the rest of the semester, Livingston said. One of those events will be Hillel and AEPi’s Greek Shabbat, she said.
“On Feb. 25 we invite all the Greek chapters for Shabbat, whether or not they are Jewish, for an inspiring service and a home cooked meal and a chance to connect with the Jewish community here at OU,” Livingston said.
This is just one of a series of events Hillel is planning for OU’s Jewish community, she said. Other events include a Shabbat for Black and Jewish students Feb. 18 in partnership with the Black Student Union and OU’s Multicultural Center, and Hillel’s annual Blue & White Party April 14 in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day.